Insiders analyses and discusses Australian politics with the use of a panel of political journalists and columnists and interviews with prominent politicians and commentators. Broadcast on ABC1 on Sunday mornings at 9 am, the show also features many regular commentators from various Australian media outlets and think tanks. The program is presented by veteran political journalist Barrie Cassidy as part of the ABC's Sunday morning line-up, commencing with Insiders, followed by Inside Business and then Offsiders, a sports program also hosted by Cassidy.