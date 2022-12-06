Insight (1999)

Not Available

Insight is Australia's leading forum for ideas. Each week, host Jenny Brockie uses her unique skills to guide a lively debate on a single topic. Insight is a great leveller, no one has special status. Politicians, business leaders and experts sit alongside kids and punters, swapping stories and arguing about everything from property prices to relationships, climate change or the nature of courage. Jenny guides the conversation, ensuring as many people as possible have their say. There's no hiding behind press releases and spin on Insight, it's face to face debate. And the debate continues online each week.