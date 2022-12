Not Available

Without sleep, the human body can not exist forever. In one of the underground casinos, more like a secret club, they play only the richest, the most influential and ... the most sated. Those who are willing to put a fortune on red, if it is red - blood. For them, and was created a new tote, based on the game "Insomnia", which is held only once a year. The casino customers risk millions by betting, but the players risk much more.