America has one of the greatest infrastructures in history. Roadways, dams, tunnels and bridges were built to last. But over the decades, the infrastructure that helped our country grow hasn't kept up with the times - from underground sewers built during the Gold Rush to highways designed for 1925 traffic. Now, HISTORY sets out to inspect the country to see what is up to code and what needs to be fixed. Timothy Galarnyk, an infrastructure safety inspector with over 35 years of experience, hosts INSPECTOR AMERICA, a new one-hour series premiering Sunday, April 17 at 10 p.m. on HISTORY. Galarnyk's initial sweep takes him to six American locations that have infrastructure challenges. He uses the tools of his trade to evaluate the structures, gauge dangers and offer opinions on how to deal with it. Galarnyk also highlights the good news and positive projects in the area.