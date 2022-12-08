Inspector De Luca

Not Available

Against the backdrop of Italy’s political upheaval, Fascism and chaos spanning the tumultuous ten-year period between 1938 and 1948, Detective De Luca does the one thing he knows best: be a cop. He investigates and solves crimes in the war-torn city of Bologna and along the Adriatic coast with little or no regard for those in power, whoever they happen to be. His solitary and uncompromising character, his magnetic effect on women, and the fact that he’s simply too skilled and honest a policeman to do anything but uncover the truth, all conspire to land him in trouble from time to time with whatever side happens to be in authority at the moment. Based on the bestselling crime novels by Carlo Lucarelli, the creator of Inspector Coliandro, Detective De Luca is a portrait of an iconoclastic investigator who relentlessly solves his cases, even though the reality he uncovers is often disturbing.