Inspector Gadget, the world's favorite bumbling detective, is back in this all-new animated series that also sees the return of his nemesis, the evil Dr. Claw. With his nephew Talon by his side, Dr. Claw has reactivated his global crime syndicate M.A.D. and has his sights on taking over the world, unless Gadget, his niece Penny and her dog Brain can stop him -- again.