"Inspector Max" is a Portuguese television series created by Virgílio Castelo e Produções Fictícias and broadcast on TVI. Its story is a dog called "Max", who is caught by Inspector Jorge Mendes' two sons (Fernando Luís). Jorge Mendes is a lonely man whose wife died when his children were still small. He works at the DIC of Setúbal, Department of Criminal Investigation, in the 1st season. The successful DIC team from Setúbal was invited to go to DECC (Special Department for Combating Crime) and started the 2nd season. His boss, Graça Madureira (Fátima Belo), after some cases resolved in the DECC, was invited to join Interpol. In the 2nd season, the place is occupied by actress Sílvia Rizzo. Max, Jorge and Sérgio, Jorge's best friend, constitute the victorious trio. A series based on mystery and case solving.