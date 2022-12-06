Not Available

A sitcom drama for eight to 12-year-olds follows the exciting and nutty adventures of a group of human and alien children adrift in space, in their quest to be reunited with their parents aboard an alien spaceship. Instead of a straightforward camping holiday, a family is inadvertently blasted into outer space with comical consequences. The family have different opinions on just about everything, and an irascible house guest who can't stand them. On their space travels, they encounter the strangest, funniest and most surreal adventure ever. The Intergalactic Kitchen promises to be full of fun with some surprising extra-terrestrial experiences.