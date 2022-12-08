International Indian Film Academy Awards

Not Available

The International (North) Indian Film Academy Awards, also known as the IIFA Awards, are a set of awards presented annually by the International Indian Film Academy to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in Bollywood, the Hindi language film industry. The event was last held at Macau in the year 2013. The 15th IIFA Awards would be held at Tampa Bay Area, Florida USA from April 23 to 26, 2014. Instituted in 2000, the ceremony is held in different countries around the world every year.