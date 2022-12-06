Not Available

Internet Slutts is a bizarre, off-beat comedy series about a couple of twisted puppets whose lives revolve around the Internet. Set in a skanky basement apartment, Internet Slutts stars MURK, a drug-addled bicycle courier, and his best friend WALLY, a pompous, opinionated fellah who bears a striking resemblance to a two foot tall penis. Savvy net browsers, Wally and Murk head to the web whenever they need to answer a pressing question such as "Is peeing on people really a highly erotic sex act or just bad manners?" They surf when they're researching a new hobby, looking for ways to scam some quick cash, or just plain bored and in the mood to waste valuable time building a virtual cow. They also leave the apartment occasionally - to get a brand new scrotal Celtic tattoo, rent their favourite adult videos, or take a survey of movie theatre urinal techniques.