Interrupt This Program

Documenting art with a very sharp purpose: as political protest, as a means of survival, as an agent of change, as a display of courage and delight. Featuring cities like Beirut, Medellin, Athens, Port-au-Prince, and Kiev, each episode will showcase four young locals including one Canadian ex-pat -- DJs, street artists, writers, musicians, city bloggers, filmmakers -- as they take viewers on an immersive journey into their world, giving Canadians a portrait of their lives, their art and how it contributes to these distinct cultures we know little about.