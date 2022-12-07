Not Available

In each 30 minute episode of Intersections, two seemingly different machines and the men who operate them will demonstrate the amazing similarities of both the machines and the skills required by each driver. As their lives and machines intersect, we go inside the technology and break down what makes it all possible. Episodes include: Top fuel dragster vs. a Navy Jet landing on a floating aircraft carrier, a NASCAR pit stop vs. a mid air re-fuel and an Abrams Tank vs. a submarine. Man and Machine intersecting with technology and skill.