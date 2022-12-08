Not Available

Based on the hit A&E format, Intervention Canada, now in its second season on Slice™, is a one-hour documentary series that takes the viewer deep inside the roller coaster of addiction. From an Ontario family determined to rescue their daughter from a deadly fentanyl addiction to a Alberta family’s last-ditch effort to save a son from the ravages of alcohol, the series provides an unflinching glimpse at the horrifying reality of the life of an addict, as well as the gut-wrenching toll their addiction takes on their family and friends. With the help of interventionists Andrew Galloway, Maureen Brine, Joey Marcelli and Sue Donaldson, each episode culminates in a dramatic intervention where the subject must make a life-and-death decision – continue their descent to rock bottom alone, or accept the offer of a clear path to recovery in one of Canada’s top addiction treatment facilities.