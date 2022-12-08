Not Available

Into the Drink is a travel show like no other, taking viewers beyond the tourist map, and into the unknown. It’s an intoxicating celebration of exotic destinations near and far, featuring electric diving, eclectic nightlife, vibrant spirits and colorful people. Each journey Into The Drink introduces viewers to local breweries and distilleries, and dives into regions around the world shared by some of the most mystifying creatures in the ocean. From the sights, the sounds and even the smells from the sometimes unique local spirits to the poshest vineyards; from the tide’s ebb to the wrecks, whales and adrenaline-pumping marine life in the middle of the deep blue sea.