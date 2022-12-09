Not Available

Into the Night

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Entre Chien et Loup

    Tamir Ben Tov (Shai Goldstein) is an old successful radio broadcaster. He's turning 50, a widower and a father to 16 years old Irad. Tamir is the presenter of the morning show for years, but since his wife death two years ago, his show is going downhill and his ratings are plunging. Neta Lieberman (Leah Lev) is an upcoming you-tuber. She's funny, intelligent, charismatic and fully motivated. She's also gorgeous. She gathered some friends and started a youtube channel called "Spicy talk", which is a huge success.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images