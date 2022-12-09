Into the Night

Not Available

Tamir Ben Tov (Shai Goldstein) is an old successful radio broadcaster. He's turning 50, a widower and a father to 16 years old Irad. Tamir is the presenter of the morning show for years, but since his wife death two years ago, his show is going downhill and his ratings are plunging. Neta Lieberman (Leah Lev) is an upcoming you-tuber. She's funny, intelligent, charismatic and fully motivated. She's also gorgeous. She gathered some friends and started a youtube channel called "Spicy talk", which is a huge success.