Not Available

“Durch die Nacht mit...” is an award winning series produced for ZDF/ARTE since 2002. The series matches artists from different fields to spend an evening together in a city of their choice. The idea is to create a forum for artists to exchange ideas and also show them as real people. Various locations and surprises evoke spontaneous reactions and interactions between the artists, cameras that operate fly-on-the-wall-like add to the unusual high level of authenticity and realness. Into the night with has been awarded the “Adolf Grimme Preis Spezial”, Germany's most renowned TV-award.