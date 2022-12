Not Available

Follow the tumultuous lives of four twentysomethings -- spoiled rebel In-Ha (Tae-hyun Cha), kindly orphan Yeon-Hee (Hyun-ju Kim), privileged girl Soo-Bin (Ha-Neul Kim) and former gangster Myung Ha (Hyuk Jang) -- as they connect through unexpected romances, friendships and family ties. Full of dark secrets and audacious lies, this Korean coming-of-age soap features first-rate performances from the talented cast.