Not Available

You'd think Intrepid NZ would be bursting with man talk and show-offery. Two brawny guys pulling off dangerous stunts for the cameras. But this is no Marc and Matthew road trip. Kevin Biggar and Jamie Fitzgerald are the businessmen-turned-adventurers who also made First Crossings, and who famously made it through the 5000km Transatlantic Rowing Race in 2003. They take this stuff seriously. Their new series involves similar perils to their first, only the focus this time is miraculous survival tales and awe-inspiring journeys from history. Clearly you need to be serious to do this sort of thing.