Protected by the highest security, the Maison de Ayakashi is rumored to be haunted, where only eccentrics could live. In reality, it is a place for humans with non-human ancestors to live. The socially-inept Ririchiyo has come here to improve himself. She meets secret service bodyguard Soushi, who is assigned to protect residents. He has a request of her: "Please make me your dog."