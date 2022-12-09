Not Available

Inukami are benevolent, dog-like beasts with great spiritual powers that can also take human form. Together with a clan of "Inukami Users," they fight to vanquish evil. One such clan member, Keita Kawahira, is seen as a total loser. He doesn't take his job seriously, flirts with every woman he sees, and can't find a single Inukami willing to form a contract with him. Then, one day, he meets the Inukami "Yoko." She is beautiful, fearless, and powerful beyond compare, but also self-centered and uncontrollable.