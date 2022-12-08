Not Available

Invaders of the Rokujouma!?

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Shin Ōnuma

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

SILVER LINK.

Due to young Koutarou's financial circumstances, he is forced to live in a small rokujouma (6-tatami apartment) on a budget of 5000 yen a month. On the plus side, he lives rent-free, but on the minus side, that's because room 106 of Corona Apartments is cursed. The ghost is a cute young girl, and hijinks ensue when she tries to drive him out. Between the haunting, Koutarou's nosy neighbors, and a self-styled magical girl flying to the unneeded rescue, there's way too much for the impoverished young man to handle.

Cast

Nichika ŌmoriYurika Nijino
Yuichi NakamuraKōtarō Satomi
Aya SuzakiShizuka Kasagi
Eri SuzukiSanae Higashihongan
Saori HayamiRuthkhania Nye Pardomshiha
Megumi TakamotoHarumi Sakuraba

View Full Cast >

Images