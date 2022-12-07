Not Available

Invasion of the Christmas Lights follows extreme Christmas enthusiasts as they prepare for their biggest and best Christmas yet. Thousands of dollars are spent on their Christmas displays each year as they transform their homes into spectacular Christmas displays for all too see. However, these home decorators are super competitive and dream of outshining all of their neighbours with impressive lighting systems and digital displays running off hundreds of electrical sockets. But not everybody appreciates these displays, fed up and angry neighbours go to extreme lengths to put a stop to the decorating. When police and lawyers get involved things can turn nasty with these extreme neighbours from hell.