Inventing Cuisine: Michel Bras

Made in France, English subtitled. In-depth portraits of internationally acclaimed chefs featuring exclusive interviews. Michel Bras is one of France's greatest cooks, obtaining his third star in 2000 and rated #7 on the 2008 World's 50 Best Restaurants chart. We will taste four dishes, cinematographically describe what we feel, then work through each dish's culinary fabrication to the true subject of the series: investigating the ways that one invents cuisine by revisiting their space and time.