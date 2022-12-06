Invention Hunters

Not Available

Many people think they have a billion-dollar invention. Few do. But if someone does have a great idea for a kitchen gadget, invention scouts Steve Greenberg and Patrick Raymond are determined to find it. In each episode, Greenberg and Raymond meet three people who think they have a great kitchen invention then test the inventions to see if they work as described and whether or not there is a market for each idea. One of the three inventions is then brought to retail buyers to try to convince them to buy the invention and make the inventor's dreams a reality.