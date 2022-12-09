Not Available

Quest brings you Inventions That Rocked The World. Technical innovations and inventions have shaped the world of popular music through the decades. From drum machines to downloads this series features archive footage of artists, engineers and producers who used them. They are bought to life by the big hits of the time that quite literally, rocked our world and forever changed our relationship with music. Through sensational clips, expert interviews from artists such as Moby and Gary Numan and a sound track provided by the titans of rock ‘n’ roll we explore the ingenious inventions that changed contemporary music, shaped popular culture and rewrote social history. All brought together by narration from British music legend Suggs.