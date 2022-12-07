Not Available

Every kid wants superpowers. But not every kid's father is Omni-Man, the greatest superhero the world has ever known. When teenager Mark Grayson finally inherits his dad's abilities, though, he realizes life isn't getting any easier. Juggling homework, dating, a fast food gig and the odd alien invasion or two can be rough. Good thing he's Invincible. Based on the highly acclaimed comic, Invincible introduces a new viewing experience for fans young and old. Panel by panel, this six-part series transforms the original artwork into a fully realized multimedia adventure.