Invincible Lee Pyung Kang

Lee Pyung Kang's father unfortunately met with an untimely death before completing his ambitious work as a golf course designer. Pyung Kang came to terms with the reality as she supports the family. Eight years later, Pyung Kang who wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps to become a golf course designer, she does chores at a resort town where she meets Ohn Dal, the owner’s eldest son. Ohn Dal’s charismatic father Pyung On demands him to pass the semi-pro qualification test in a month. When he fails to make it, Ohn Dal is told that he will be removed from the inheritance list due to his incompetence. To make matters worse, his father collapses from a sudden stroke and in the midst of misfortune rumor circulates that Ohn Dal’s step mother and her son are going to take over the resort town. Being cornered, Ohn Dal has no other choice but to stand on his own feet, but for Ohn Dal who lacks competence and determination, retaking the resort is beyond his capacity. Ohn Dal and Pyung Kang, who are on bad terms with each other from the first time they met, join hands. And Pyung Kang’s journey to taming the spoiled heir finally begins!