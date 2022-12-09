Not Available

INVISIBLE KILLERS, a three-part documentary series, looks at how viruses have shaped our health and history, the biological and social impact they have on our global society, and the incredible science that has arisen to combat them. Each of the episodes will focus on an individual virus, reaching back to tell the history of that virus, and looking closely at the state of the research and technology surrounding the disease today. Influenza, smallpox, and ebola are among the three most lethal viruses ever to have plagued mankind. Each has taken a devastatingly large toll on the human population. Smallpox killed more people than all the wars in human history, and we are just one test tube away from biomedical warfare. The flu spreads like wildfire across the globe every year, killing the young and the old alike, and ebola shocks and terrifies the world each time it emerges.