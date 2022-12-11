Invisible Life

Not Available

In order to avoid her mother meddling in her love life, Ye Xiao Bai joins a business project that strict boss Guan Yi He is running. The two end up falling in love and having a secret relationship because their workplace doesn't allow romance between colleagues. They end up marrying and establishing a family in secret, and Xiao Bai thinks life is going well, but the pressure of keeping their relationship a secret puts a strain on their family. Other problems arise both personally and professionally, opening Xiao Bai's eyes to the issues women face in the workplace and the struggle to balance work and family. The naive girl learns to be stronger, advancing at work and protecting her family and marriage.