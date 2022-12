Not Available

* Based on the game by Tinker Bell For the final stage of their training as demon exorcists, sisters Mikoto and Takeru visit the village of Ayagami along with Yamato. Lurking within Yamato is a demon, sealed away by Hatsune, the girls' mother. However, to truly seal away this demon requires the ultimate spirit power of the Haramiko. For Mikoto and Takeru, no sacrifice is too great...