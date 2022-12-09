Not Available

From the makers of Celebrity Bainisteoir comes Ireland’s Fittest Family, a new primetime RTÉ One television entertainment show that will search the country for the fittest, fastest, strongest families! After physical and scientific testing, twelve families will qualify to enter the most extreme fitness competition ever. Over six weeks these elite families will compete against each other on the toughest endurance courses in the country. After each event the weakest family will be eliminated, until there’s just one family standing. The winning family will walk away with a €15k cash prize and the title of Ireland’s Fittest Family 2013. Overseeing the whole process will be four mentors, well known faces from the world of Irish sport. They will mentor the families, working with them each week on fitness, dietary plans and coaching them to elite levels! Already signed up are international rugby coach Eddie O’Sullivan and legendary Clare GAA bainisteoir Davy Fitzgerald.