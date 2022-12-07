Not Available

In this two-part series, veteran broadcaster Cathal O'Shannon sets out on a journey across three continents to uncover the true story of Ireland's Nazis. In the aftermath of World War 2, the unsuspecting Irish public gave safe haven to some of the Nazi regime's most notorious collaborators and war criminals. Protected by church and state, many made their homes in Ireland, or used it as a staging point for escape to America. Veteran broadcaster Cathal O'Shannon has a personal interest in this story: during World War 2, he joined the RAF to fight the Axis powers. But after the war had ended, Cathal suggests that the Irish state seemed to give a greater welcome to former Nazis and their collaborators than they did to returning war veterans. In this two-part series, he sets out on a journey across three continents to uncover the true story of Ireland's Nazis.