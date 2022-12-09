Not Available

In Ireland's Rising, a new four part series for RTÉ One, four household names will return to their home/ancestral county to explore its connections with 1916. Anne Doyle, Ryan Tubridy, Jim McGuinness and Fiona Shaw will travel to Wexford, Galway, Donegal and Cork to learn about their county's circumstances in 1916 and to discover how each county is planning to commemorate the centenary. They will find out what was going on during that fateful week in April, how their own family lived at the time and will meet with people who are commemorating the nation's turning point in diverse and creative ways. Their assumptions will be challenged as they find out how the events of Easter week weren't just limited to Dublin and the GPO, hopefully prompting every county in the country to reflect on their own connections with 1916.