The six part series, presented by Claire Byrne, tells the story of Ireland's Search and Rescue across the country, from Kerry to Donegal, Doolin to Dublin, working with all four Irish Coast Guard helicopter bases in Dublin, Waterford, Shannon and Sligo as well as RNLI stations and Mountain Rescue teams nationwide. This series also shows the work of Cork City Fire Brigade and volunteer Coast Guard groups like Doolin and Howth. As well as showing rescue footage, we also profile individual groups and show how many agencies work together in dangerous environments to save lives. Volunteers are a vital part of Search and Rescue across Ireland. Across the country builders, fisherman, nurses, engineers and doctors give up their spare time to organisations like the RNLI, Mountain Rescue and the Irish Coast Guard units.