Irish Pictorial Weekly is a satirical four-part sketch show that will air on Thursdays, from 29 November. With Ireland lurching from one display of incompetence to the next, the programme will look at the country's political and media culture using a range of sketch formats and media manipulation. The writing and performing team - including Barry Murphy, Gary Cooke, Paul Howard, John Colleary, Alan Shortt, Eleanor Tiernan, Colm Tobin and Tara Flynn - has been involved in the highest level of Irish comedy and satire in recent years (Apres Match, Ross O'Carroll-Kelly, The Savage Eye, etc). Working together, the team has already created two successful radio pilots on RTE Radio 1 in the last six months.