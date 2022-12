Not Available

Iron Chef UK is a cookery shows based on a popular Japanese show. Each episode sees a team of four challengers enter the Kitchen Stadium for a cookery battle ground presided over by The Chairman. They have to compete against four well known chefs with a different chef competing against them each day. The efforts of both teams are judged by some culinary experts. On the final day the strongest challenger in the team takes on an Iron Chef alone in one final head-to-head battle.