Iron & Fire

    Backwoods blacksmith Daniel Casey is one of the most skilled craftsmen in America. Using raw steel and ancient timber, Daniel hammers out a variety of historic weapons for a roster of highly discerning collectors and enthusiasts. Based in a close-knit community deep in the Ozarks, tradition and family are close to Daniel's heart, but at the end of a long, hard day, he's all about fun - as he kicks back with buddies to test his creations. The result is a jaw-dropping array of exploding targets, speeding bullets, and razor sharp knives.

