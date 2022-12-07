Iron Fist Chinmi

Not Available

Ironfist Chinmi (鉄拳チンミ Tekken Chinmi) is a Japanese manga series written by Takeshi Maekawa. It was published by Kodansha in Monthly Shōnen Magazine from 1983 to 1997 and collected in 35 tankōbon volumes. It is centered around the story of a boy called Chinmi who learns Kung Fu through the staple manga method of fighting progressively more challenging foes. The first 12 volumes were published in English in the UK by Bloomsbury. The series was adapted as a anime television series in 1988, which was dubbed in English in the early 90's as Kung Fu Boy and into Arabic as MadressaT El Kung Fu" (Kung Fu School). The Ironfist Chinmi or Tekken is kung-fu adventure of a teenage who will complete the art of kung-fu a temple which is Dairin Temple. Adventure background is a huge China Kingdom with a huge history in it and even it's very big territorial. This teenager's name is Chinmi and companion with a funny monkey, which usually called Go Ku, to across the wide of kung-fu's world. Chinmi is an orphan teenage that only have an older sister, Mei Lin. They both, before Chinmi's going to explore his talent in kungfu in Dairin temple, lived near the Choko River in a small restaurant owned by them. It was Master Yosen who gave the first time to Chinmi an inner power kung-fu's style which becomes the first style to rely on every fight in Chinmi's adventure.