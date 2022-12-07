Iron Man: Extremis

Not Available

Iron Man is brought into the 21st century in Extremis, the critically acclaimed series by Warren Ellis and Adi Garnov. Iron Man's world is about to be turned upside down when a biochemist with ties to Tony Stark's past creates a top-secret weapon that falls into the wrong hands. Codenamed "Extremis", it is a 21st-century form of the super-soldier serum, turning its subject into a nearly indestructible living weapon. Now Iron Man must change to fight this threat, and take on abilities that will forever alter Tony Stark and Iron Man. This motion comic spring from the page with animation, incredible voice acting, and special effects.