Not Available

Ironside (2013)

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Television

In the gritty world of the NYPD, no one’s tougher than Det. Robert Ironside (Blair Underwood). He’s a fearless cop who won’t stop until the guilty are brought to justice. He and his trusted, handpicked team of specialists — Virgil, Holly and Teddy, as well as his former partner Gary and boss Det. Ed Rollins — will do whatever it takes to solve New York’s most difficult and notorious crimes. As a detective, Ironside’s instincts are second to none, and those around him have to stay on their toes if they want to keep up… because when his spine was shattered by a bullet two years ago, Ironside swore he’d never let a wheelchair slow him down. Nothing gets in his way.

Cast

Blair UnderwoodRobert Ironside
Kenneth ChoiCaptain Ed Rollins
Brent SextonGary Stanton
Pablo SchreiberVirgil
Spencer GrammerHolly
Neal BledsoeEd Rollins

