Ironside (2013)

In the gritty world of the NYPD, no one’s tougher than Det. Robert Ironside (Blair Underwood). He’s a fearless cop who won’t stop until the guilty are brought to justice. He and his trusted, handpicked team of specialists — Virgil, Holly and Teddy, as well as his former partner Gary and boss Det. Ed Rollins — will do whatever it takes to solve New York’s most difficult and notorious crimes. As a detective, Ironside’s instincts are second to none, and those around him have to stay on their toes if they want to keep up… because when his spine was shattered by a bullet two years ago, Ironside swore he’d never let a wheelchair slow him down. Nothing gets in his way.