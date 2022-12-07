Not Available

Three of North America's toughest truck drivers are crossing borders and tackling some of the most extreme roads in one of the world's most unforgiving environments: the Himalayas. Navigating the highways of India--some of the deadliest on the planet--will test everything the drivers have learned in more than 40 years of combined experience. They'll be forced to adapt to road and driver conditions they've never before encountered. Whether it's driving along 1,000-foot-high cliffs, dodging avalanches, failing to communicate in a language they don't understand, facing hostile temperatures or simply driving on the other side of the road, nerves will be tested and lives will be put on the line this season on IRT Deadliest Roads.