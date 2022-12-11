Is It OK If We Follow You Home?

Not Available

In Tokyo, after midnight, many people wander around without destinations. Some were partying, some were working late, and some were just too drunk to catch the train on time. What happens if a camera crew suddenly asks them to let a camera follow them home in exchange of paying the taxi fair. There is no time for preparation for the Interviewee. The camera document their house just as it is. Some starts to talk about their previous dream by showing the photo albums. Some starts to confess their gratefulness towards their wife in the middle of the night. Why not discover how people react when a TV crew suddenly visits their home after midnight.