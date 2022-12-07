Not Available

"Is It Possible?" is an entertainment news and science program that covers the latest technology, recent discoveries, and amazing human feats. This series combines expert analysis with sophisticated tools and first-person accounts to describe what makes each incredible phenomenon possible. Experts in the field reveal the science behind the story with a step-by-step explanation of what you are seeing -- the physics, the mechanics, the physiology, and the amazing factoids you never knew until now. These experts often use time lapse video, night vision, scanning electron microscopes, and other scientific instruments to reveal the secrets that are missed by the naked eye. Finally, you'll hear from the person who developed the technology, experienced its benefits or survived an outrageous real-world encounter.