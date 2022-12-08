Is It Safe To Eat?

Not Available

We all understand that what we eat affects our health and at every turn we're confronted with major threats or controversies - genetically engineered food , 'Mad Cow Disease' , chemicals injected in and sprayed onto our food. Questions about food constantly hang over us - 'should we go organic?', 'Are we feeding our children substances that will harm or even kill them in the long term?' Internationally renowned organic chef Peter Chaplin goes looking for answers, talking to New Zealand's top food scientists and toxicologists, and hearing from people who are concerned about our current food practices. This series will reveal the hidden dangers that lie in wait for us in the food we eat every day , debunking some of our prejudices and demystifying the humbug that abounds in the world of 'food science'.