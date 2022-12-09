Not Available

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

J.C.Staff

Commonly known as the "Dungeon," the city of Orario possesses a huge labyrinth in the underground. Its strange name attracts excitement, illusions of honor, and hopes of romance with a pretty girl. In this city of dreams and desires, new adventurer Bell Cranel has his fateful encounter with the tiny Goddess Hestia. Thus begins the story of a boy striving to become the best adventurer and a lonely goddess searching for followers both hoping to reach their goals and perhaps have some romance on the side.

Cast

Saori OonishiAiz Wallenstein (voice)
Yoshitsugu MatsuokaBell Cranell (voice)
Yuka TerasakiHephaistos (voice)
Maaya UchidaRiriruka Ahde (voice)
Shizuka IshigamiSyr Flover (voice)
Inori MinaseHestia (voice)

Images