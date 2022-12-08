Is moderne medicine killing you

Not Available

Is everyone in New Zealand magnesium deficient? That is the impression I am getting from this TV series, as the majority of clients are being prescribed it. Fish oil and vitamin C are also fairly commonly prescribed, though this is probably a fairly reasonable suggestion given some of the poor dietary habits that their clients are admitting to. This week Dr Pitsilis worked with Mathieu at 22 year old diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. However, despite this diagnosis he seemed woefully uniformed about the effect of diet on his condition, however, I guess a 22 year old student has other things on his mind than diet. The good doctor soon sorted this out putting him on a dairy and gluten free diet as well as introducing him to probiotics. Using blood tests she also determined he had low levels of vitamins D and B12 recommending supplements as well as “miraculous” magnesium (I don’t think there was an explanation for why this week) and more protein in his diet. After a few weeks the changes appeared to result in an impressive improvement in Mathieu’s health, the only concern was some hair loss, linked to ongoing low B12 levels. Supplements were recommended and a few weeks later all symptoms of Crohn’s disease seemed to have disappeared. It was impressive to see a young man have such a turn around and starting to live life as a healthy 22 year old. In the second case, Dr Twentyman worked with 47 year old Debbie to try and get to the bottom of her vertigo. After an extensive chat he identified several possible causes, one potentially aggravated by the medication propanadol, a drug previously prescribed for her condition. Dr Twentyman then arranged for an MRI to check the blood vessels in and around her head and cranial osteopathy to look for and treat any neck issues. A slow reduction in propanadol was also recommended, and fish oil, vitamins and magnesium supplementation.