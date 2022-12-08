Not Available

IS ~Otoko Demo Onna Demo Nai Sei~

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TV Tokyo

“IS” stands for “intersexual,” a term referring to people who cannot clearly be classified as male or female, and who may biologically possess characteristics of both sexes. Rokuhana's manga primarily deals with the troubles faced by the young Hoshino Haru (played by Fukuda), an intersexual who was registered as a girl at birth but has been raised as a boy. Goriki plays Aihara Miwako, a mysterious classmate who tries to get close to Haru. Inoue Masahiro has been cast as Ibuki Kenji, a member of the soccer club whom Haru begins having feelings for. Nishida Naomi and Minami Kaho play Miwako's and Haru's mothers, respectively.

Cast

Saki FukudaHoshino Haru
Ayame GourikiAihara Miwako
Masahiro InoueIbuki Kenji
Jingi IrieSaito Leon
Kaho MinamiHoshino Yoko
Kasumi YamayaHoshino Natsu

