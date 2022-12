Not Available

In this reportage magazine explore Otto-Jan Ham, Elise Crombez and Jelle De Beule the farthest corners of the wonderful world of travel. In an atmosphere of camaraderie and not devoid of humor they make their idiosyncratic selection from the infinite tourist offer. The result is an unpredictable and at times absurd (guide) trek along well-trodden paths and unexplored areas. While a catchy appeal to - temporarily displaced - holiday feeling.