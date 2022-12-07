Is This A Zombie?

The story centers around a lazy high school boy named Aikawa Ayumu who gets killed during a spate of mysterious serial killings. However, Ayumu is resurrected as a zombie by a necromancer girl named Yuu, who Ayumu had just met before dying. Ayumu reawakens in a world surrounded by masou shoujo (magically equipped girls) and vampire ninja. Ayumu is assigned the duties of a masou shoujo by a magical warrior girl named Haruna.
|Junji Majima
|Ayumu Aikawa (voice)
|Midori Tsukimiya
|Eucliwood "Eu" Hellscythe (voice)
|Iori Nomizu
|Haruna (voice)
|Yōko Hikasa
|Seraphim "Sera" (voice)
|Hisako Kanemoto
|Mael Strom / Yuki "Tomonori" Yoshida (voice)
|Chiharu Kitaoka
|Sarasvati "Saras" (voice)
