Is This A Zombie?

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Takaomi Kanasaki

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Klockworx Co., Ltd.

The story centers around a lazy high school boy named Aikawa Ayumu who gets killed during a spate of mysterious serial killings. However, Ayumu is resurrected as a zombie by a necromancer girl named Yuu, who Ayumu had just met before dying. Ayumu reawakens in a world surrounded by masou shoujo (magically equipped girls) and vampire ninja. Ayumu is assigned the duties of a masou shoujo by a magical warrior girl named Haruna.

Cast

Junji MajimaAyumu Aikawa (voice)
Midori TsukimiyaEucliwood "Eu" Hellscythe (voice)
Iori NomizuHaruna (voice)
Yōko HikasaSeraphim "Sera" (voice)
Hisako KanemotoMael Strom / Yuki "Tomonori" Yoshida (voice)
Chiharu KitaokaSarasvati "Saras" (voice)

