Is This A Zombie?

The story centers around a lazy high school boy named Aikawa Ayumu who gets killed during a spate of mysterious serial killings. However, Ayumu is resurrected as a zombie by a necromancer girl named Yuu, who Ayumu had just met before dying. Ayumu reawakens in a world surrounded by masou shoujo (magically equipped girls) and vampire ninja. Ayumu is assigned the duties of a masou shoujo by a magical warrior girl named Haruna.