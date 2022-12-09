Not Available

ISABEL is a story about forgiveness and overcoming pain to achieve success. At the peak of her career, Isabel receives the devastating news that her adult daughter is on the verge of dying. She abandons everything to become a full-time mother and her daughter dies in her arms a year later. In parallel, viewers will witness the passion and risks taken by a woman who is willing to break all socially accepted standards of her time to pursue happiness. Isabel must leave her native Chile due to political conflicts, abandoning everything for love and immersing herself into literature to heal her wounds. The pain may have bent her, but it never breaks her.